George (Van) Lovell, 54, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, after a yearlong battle of poor health.
He was born in Macon and graduated from Southwest High School in 1986. He later moved to the Loganville area, where he lived for 25 years. He enjoyed the art and creativity of comic/movie superheroes. He was an avid “Dr. Who” fan. He occasionally visited Macon where he enjoyed NuWay and Fincher’s! Van always had a joke and a sarcastic remark. He loved his family and friends.
Van was preceded in death by his parents Randell Lovell of Macon and Sara C. Lovell of Loganville; his paternal grandparents, George and Minnie Lovell of Liberty, South Carolina; and his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Melinda Cheshire.
Left to remember Van are his siblings: brothers, Andrew Lane Lovell of Athens and Mark Lovell of Jackson; sister, Sande Lovell Davis (Terry) of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Commented