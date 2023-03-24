Martha Jean Walker Jordan, 80 of Monroe, passed away on March 18, 2023.
She was born on July 27, 1942 to the late Bessie Moss Walker and the late J.W. Walker.
Surviving are husband, Doug Jordan; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Raymond Fernandez, Penny and Jacob William, Betty and Kevin Beachy; son and daughter-in-law, Eugene and Marcie Evans, Jr.; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were be held on Wednesday March 22, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Canuel officiating. Interment followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.
Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | March 25-26, 2023
Commented