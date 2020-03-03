Whit Hawley, 61, of Walnut Grove, passed away Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020.
He was born in Cincinnati to Peggy Whitley Hawley and Howard Wildman Hawley on Oct. 2, 1958. He was preceded in death by his father.
Beloved son of Peggy and adored brother of Ann and John Creamer of Litchfield, Ohio, and Barbara Hawley of Walnut Grove; loving uncle to Stephanie (Mark) Lichty and Jason (Emily) Creamer.
Whit attended Unlimited Services in Monroe and was well known for his love of sports and his impersonation of John Travolta’s “Staying Alive.”
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, 965 Church Way, Loganville, GA 30052, or the charity of their choice.
A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the Family Life Center of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.
