Darren Mark Joyner, 56, of Monroe, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, after more than 20 years of fervently battling heart disease.
He was born in Clearwater, Florida, on July 10, 1965, to Lawson Ellis Joyner and Betty Jean Hobby Joyner. Early in his life, his family moved to Gwinnett County, where he spent the majority of his childhood growing up in Lawrenceville. Darren attended Central Gwinnett High School through 1983, and later attended Georgia State University.
As an exceptionally self-motivated and hardworking individual, he later went on to become a self-taught computer programmer. After a 30-year, highly successful career as an information technology professional, he was finally able to stop working to enjoy personal pursuits.
Darren was a selfless, dedicated family man known for his integrity, fun-loving sense of humor, and his happy-go-lucky personality. He and his wife were happily married for 35 years and raised two fine sons. Together they all enjoyed spending time with their extended family making many happy memories for all involved. Darren genuinely accepted people for who they were, not for who they should be and made family and friends alike feel loved and welcomed. In addition, he was passionate about music, automobiles, and nature. He was a drummer who volunteered at church for the worship team, and he amused himself with countless hours of listening to upbeat songs.
For a short season in life, Darren’s dream of auto racing was fulfilled at Lanier Raceway. Many carefree days were spent camping, swimming, volunteering with Cub Scouts, traveling to parks, cooking out, doing yard work, visiting north Georgia’s mountains and taking up time with numerous pets. Darren relished life and considered it a gift from God.
Darren is survived by his wife, April Dawn Johnson Joyner; sons, Blake Joyner and Caleb Joyner; mother, Betty Jean Joyner; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Alicia Joyner; sister, Jennifer Payne; nephews, Joseph Waldroup, Dalton Waldroup, Colby Waldroup, Alex Joyner and Evan Joyner; nieces, Ashley Payne and Haley Payne; great-nephew, Eli Joyner; great-nieces, Andrea Waldroup and Rylee Waldroup; father-in-law, Joe E. Johnson; sister-in-law, Joelle Johnson Ehrmentrout; and soon to be daughter-in-law, Jessica Stamey.
A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at The Praise Center in Monroe with the Rev. Russell Davis officiating. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Union Memory Gardens in Blairsville with the Rev. Rayburn Wilson officiating.
