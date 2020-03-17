James Marvin Michael, 77, of Winder, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by family.
Marvin was born the youngest of four children on Jan. 19, 1943, to Elder and Thelma Michael of Monroe. He attended Good Hope School and graduated from Monroe Area High School in 1961. Marvin worked as a civilian employee with the U.S. Army and spent some time enrolled as a student at the University of Georgia before beginning a long career with the IRS. He retired in 1998.
In his retirement, Marvin traveled across the country working as a part-time driver for Akins Ford of Winder. He enjoyed playing golf, watching UGA football and spending time with his friends and family. Marvin had a lifelong love of Southern cuisine, classic country music, John Wayne movies and bulldogs. He will be remembered for throwing great parties and for his humble sense of humor.
Marvin’s greatest joy was being Grandad to his five grandchildren: Abraham, Oliver, Kylie, Lily and Elena. Marvin also cherished his role as a great-uncle to his “Lil Buddy,” Abbe.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Whitley; and his brother, Larry Michael.
Marvin is survived by his two sons, Chris (Christina) Michael of Snellville and Kevin (Melissa) Michael of Lawrenceville; and his grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister, Yvonne Daniell of Lilburn; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved bulldog, Belle.
A celebration of Marvin’s life will occur at a later date.
Georgia Cremation of Duluth is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented