Walter David Leonard III, 72, of Monroe, passed on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; children, David Leonard (Bryan); and Robyn Crick (David); stepchildren, Christi Leach (Brian) and Greg Peevy (Sabrina); 10 grandchildren; brother, Charlie Leonard (Heidi), and extended family.
David grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from Central High School, the University of Tennessee and the University of South Alabama. He was a civil engineer in his career, as well as it being such a part of who he was. He was employed by Precision Planning Inc., Lawrenceville, for almost 40 years. He loved his work and all the people there and was fiercely loyal to them. He was a good man and had a big heart and was a friend to so many. He will be sorely missed.
A family-only visitation will take place at Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
The graveside service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Campton United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1345 Shoal Creek Road, Monroe, GA 30656. The Rev. Tom Davis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations to Campton United Methodist Church, 1499 Shoal Creek Road, Monroe, GA 30656 will be appreciated.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
