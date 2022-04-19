Michael Edward Easterling passed away unexpectedly at his home in Grantham, NH on April 1, 2022. Mike spent the majority of his adult life in Georgia where he had a successful landscaping company Sterling Lawn Management. He had just recently relocated to New Hampshire to be closer to his family and enjoyed working with his brother Jim at Colby-Sawyer College in New London.
He is survived by his mother Joanne Weatherson and his father and stepmother Michael and Jeraldine Easterling. Mike’s brothers Jim and Scott Easterling and sister Suzy Easterling-Wood will forever feel the absence of their big brother, always the protector and defender of the siblings. His nieces Lausen and Jessica, nephew JR and sister-in law Estelle will miss him and his silly hammer and screwdriver dances. He is predeceased by his niece Cameron and nephew and godson Cray. Also by his aunt Carol Easterling and stepfathers Don Weatherson and Richard Whiting. It brings comfort to us all to know that they are now together.
Mike’s biggest legacy was his love of all creatures and the great outdoors. He took in any animal, injured, stray or feral, and created a safe and loving environment for them to flourish. He spent countless hours nurturing and caring for his animals. Big or small, he adored them all. His heart was so compassionate and full of love. They loved him back just the same.
Besides his animals, Mike loved to hike and canoe, exploring the great outdoors always with a big walking stick in hand. He loved weightlifting, NASCAR, soccer and the Cowboys. But most of all he loved his family and his animals and we will miss him beyond measure.
A memorial service will be held on May 29th at 3 pm at the First Baptist Church of New London. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Upper Valley Humane Society to care for those creatures that he no longer can.
