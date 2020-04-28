Dr. Jesse Preston Prather, 85, retired professor emeritus from the University of Tennessee at Martin, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Ivinson Memorial Hospital, in Laramie, Wyoming, from complications from pneumonia.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; son, Jonathan, and his wife, Sarah; along with grandsons, Jesse and Sean; brother, George Prather, of Good Hope, and several nieces and nephews.
He served on the faculty of the University of Georgia, the University of Virginia, and UT Martin, and was the recipient of numerous academic awards. He was the son of the late Fred P. and Jessie Lou Prather of Good Hope. Cremation has occurred and a memorial service will take place in the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.