Lucille Bauer, 85, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
A private family service will be held.
Lucille was retired from Massillon City Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed reading, Walking Club, playing dominoes and bingo (group activities).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Eldon and Bertha Therna (McClain) Adams; husband, Alfred G. Bauer; and sisters, Shirley Bartko, Donna Sims, Betty Bergdorf and Jewell Wacher.
Lucille is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Margo Daut of Monroe; grandchildren, Heather Daut, Angela Daut and Stacey Rogers; great-grandchildren, Justin Daut, Kaitlin Brooks, Dominic Hyatt, Kylie Hyatt, Riley Daut, Chloe Rogers and Sidney Rogers.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at stewartfhinc.com.
