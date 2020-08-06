Flora Bell Daniel went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the age of 95.
She was born to John Lewis and Omie Perdue Keith on March 18, 1925, in Hall County. She married Harris W. Daniel and the couple had nine children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years; sons John Daniel, Sammy Daniel and David Daniel; and grandsons Dwight Daniel and Sean Anderson. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Gordon and Lynda Bullock of Athens; sons Donnie (Fred) Daniel and Terry (Peggy) Daniel, both of Forsyth, Joey (Nadine) Daniel of Eatonton, and Greg (Rebecca) Daniel of Chattanooga, Tennessee; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Flora, with more talents than most hope for, was an excellent cook and her cakes were a work of art. She was an amazing seamstress, making beautiful wedding gowns and alternations. Her greatest accomplishment was receiving a Bachelor of Arts in theology from Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, at the age of 67. She taught Sunday school for many years. She was a faithful member at Philadelphia Baptist Church, where she had numerous friends.
Services will be held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe with friends’ visitation from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 8, and the eulogy will begin at 1 p.m. for the immediate family.
Burial will follow at Hill Haven Cemetery in Monroe. The family regrets that they will be unable to meet and greet each person as they pay their respects to their mother due to the current COVID-19 rules and regulations.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Philadelphia Baptist Church, 4031 Davis Academy Road, Rutledge, Georgia.
The family would like to thank Kelley Brown and her staff at the Doster Manor and Miller’s Manor for the excellent care their mother received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.