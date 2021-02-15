Richard L. Odum, of Monroe, who was known to friends as “Richie,” passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
Richard was 57 years old.
Richard, a native of Appling County, was a 1982 graduate of Appling County Comprehensive High School. In 1985, he began his law enforcement career with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, where he was quickly appointed to the rank of sergeant. Richard left the Appling County Sheriff’s Office in 1993 to further his career in law enforcement with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. He retired with the rank of lieutenant from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in 2019 after 24 years of service. Richard had a heart for people and loved teaching. This led him to accept a teaching position as a tactical instructor in Savannah with the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, where he was employed till his death.
Richard was a devout member of the St. Anna’s Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Monroe.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Constance “Connie” Catudal Odum; sons, Austin Richard and Eric Cameron of Monroe; his parents, Larry (Carol) Odum of Baxley and Sharon Peach of Yulee, Florida; siblings, Charlotte (Jon) Nagle-Alexander of Cocoa Beach, Florida, April (David) Ray of Callahan, Florida, Bruce (Roseanne) Weaver of Jacksonville, Florida, Angie Kraus of Jacksonville, Jimmy (Wendy) Wheeler of Destin, Florida, Tom (Nancy) Catudal of Haymarket, Virginia, Kurt (Teresa) Catudal of Panama City, Florida, and Carrie (Eddie) Burnette of Bowdon.
Richard was an amazing uncle to many nieces and nephews who kept him on his toes.
A celebration of Richard’s life will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at St. Anna’s Catholic Church, 1401 Alcovy St., Monroe, with Father Daniel Toof officiating. Following the funeral Mass, Richard will receive full law enforcement honors performed by both the Georgia State Patrol and ACCPD honor guards at the burial site, Creek Woodlands, 2625 Highway 212 SW, in Conyers.
The family asks that any flower arrangements that are sent be biodegradable.
Commented