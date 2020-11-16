Thomas Stephen “Steve” Haulk, 78, of Social Circle, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
He was born in Social Circle on Jan. 13, 1942, to Durham Haulk and Nellie Adcock Haulk. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, the late Gene Haulk.
Surviving are his wife, Jane Haulk; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Sharon Haulk; daughters and son-in-law, Mandy Sullivan and Heather and Shane Studdard; sister, Charlotte Reeves; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ferrell and Linda Haulk and Mary Evelyn Haulk; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating. Burial followed at the Social Circle City Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
