Inge Gloistein Criswell, 93, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
She was born in Bremehaven, Germany, on Feb. 17, 1928, to Frieda Willanot Gloistein and the late Johann Gloistein.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Criswell; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Tom Blackmon of Covington; and son, Dennis Criswell of Hoschton.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Meadows Funeral Home. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m., and the funeral service began at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral home with Dr. Harris Malcom officiating.
Burial followed at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
