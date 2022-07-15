Matthew F. Wilson of Loganville, passed away on June 21, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Alissa, and three children; Jade (15), Spencer (8), and Joshua (4). He was the son of Ken (deceased) and Beth Wilson (Snellville).
He was the brother of Miranda Mossman (Conyers) and Michael Wilson (Palm Coast, FL). He leaves behind his brother-in-law, Kevin Mossman and his sister-in-law, Maegan Wilson. He also leaves behind six nieces and nephews: Victoria, Ashton, Will, Austin, Erika, & Jordan.
Matthew was born on November 26, 1986 in Lawrenceville. Matthew worked in the automotive industry. His focus was part sales. He was a hard-working, loyal employee. Alissa and the children were his world. He loved going on trips to the mountains & the beach with them. He loved being with the rest of the family. His passion was fishing.
