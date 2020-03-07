Willie Junior Phillips, 80, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He was born in Walton County on June 1, 1939, to Willie George Phillips and Ethel Mildred McDaniel Phillips.
Surviving are his brother, Jerry Phillips; sisters and brother-in-law, Frances Ruark, Jean Cato, Shirley and Jimmy Griffith, Hazel Carter, and Dorothy Myerholtz; numerous nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Kent Phillips officiating. Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
