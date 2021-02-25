Florence Pollock “Flonny” Carrollton passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
A native of Monroe, she was born on May 12, 1934, to Daniel Marshall Pollock and Florence Holt Arnold Pollock. Mrs. Carrollton was predeceased by her parents and by her husband of 47 years, Ronald William “Billy” Carrollton Jr.
A football coach, teacher, and principal, Billy’s successful career path led their family through Georgia schools in Savannah, Columbus and Douglas before returning to Monroe in 1966. Always a popular student, Flonny was crowned the Monroe Area High School homecoming queen in both 1951 and 1952 as well as Miss Hard Labor Creek. She was the first drum major of the nationally acclaimed Monroe Girls Corps. Having attended the Georgia State College for Women (now Georgia College), and transferring to the University of Georgia, Mrs. Carrollton pledged Phi Mu sorority and graduated in 1956. Following graduation, she and Billy, a Monroe native and UGA football letterman, were married. Flonny was a member of the Junior Service League and the First Baptist Church. She was best known for her great sense of style, culinary skills and kindness. A devoted fan of all sports, her passion for the Georgia Bulldogs was legendary.
Mrs. Carrollton is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Mike Sorrells of Monroe; a daughter: Elizabeth “Bee” Carrollton of Monroe; a son, Wade Carrollton of Sandy Creek; four grandchildren, Brad Carrollton, Anna Carrollton, Hannah Sorrells and Cade Sorrells; two sisters, Connie Eckles (John) of Monroe and Elizabeth Boswell (Jamie) of Athens; several nieces and nephews and countless dear friends.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
