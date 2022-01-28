Thomas Alton Tucker, 64, of Alpine, Arizona, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021.
He was born in Athens, Georgia, on Jan. 10, 1957, to Donald and Gaynelle Tucker.
A celebration of life was held Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the home of Donna and Tom Preston.
He is survived by his sisters, Donna Preston and Mary Helen Chapman; brothers Mark Tucker and Jeff Tucker; sisters-in-law, Keri Tucker and Aimee Tucker; brothers-in-law, Tom Preston and Taylor Chapman; many nieces and nephews; extended family and Riley Tucker.
Tom was an avid hunter, fisherman and woodsman who also enjoyed planting trees and gardens. Most of his career was spent building his company Environmental Landscapes in Monroe.
After retiring, he moved to Arizona where he continued his love of the outdoors as a hunting and fishing guide.
Tom will be remembered as a man who loved life, family and friends.
If you would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Tom, please contact the Alpine Public Library at PO Box 528, Alpine, AZ 85920. Be sure to mark your check, in memory of Thomas Alton Tucker.
Commented