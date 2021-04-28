Linda Kay Mattox Everett, 68, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
She was born on April 23, 1952, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Robert Mattox Jr. and Velma Polk Mattox. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, the late Bonnie Mattox and the late Ann Taylor.
Surviving members of the family are her husband, Anthony Everett; daughters and sons-in-law, Dana and Shawn Walters, and Laurel and Danny Prince; son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Shannon Everett; sisters, Sandy Bernard, Sue Lofton and Brenda Yates; and grandchildren, Maegan Harden, Mollie Prince, Carson Prince, Amelia Everett, and Nolan Everett.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. Burial followed at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bonnie Mattox Memorial Fund, checks made out to the fund and mailed or taken to Synovus Bank in Monroe, or to Harmony Baptist Church earmarked for the Land Fund. The church’s mailing address is Harmony Baptist Church, 1310 Harmony Church Road NE, Monroe, GA 30655-7621.
