Mrs. Betty Jo Nunnally, 90, of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
A graveside service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville. Minister Don Hardison, the Rev. Phillip Ivey and Richard Jenkins will officiate.
If you are planning to attend the visitation or the graveside service, the family requests that you wear a mask if possible and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Nunnally was born on Sept. 29, 1929, in Loganville to the late William “Shuby” Ethel Green. She had worked at Sears in Atlanta, Procter & Gamble, and NAPA in Norcross before retiring from Genuine Parts. Mrs. Nunnally was a member of Corinth Christian Church, but in her later years attended Loganville Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace E. Nunnally, in 2002, and is survived by her nephews and nieces, Michael and Rhonda Fox of Jonesboro and Micky and Ann Camp of McDonough; as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544.
