Steven Lamar Long, 69, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He was born in Atlanta on May 4, 1951, to Edna Williams Long and Robert Carson Long. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joseph C. Long.
Steve is survived by his wife of 49 years, Debbie Mulkey Long; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert C. Long and Patrica A. Long; aunt, Eleanor L. Queen; sister-in-law Nan M. O’Kelley; sister-in-law and husband Kim M. Smith and William Lee Smith; nieces, nephews and many cousins.
He graduated from Monroe Area High School in 1969 where he was and outstanding athlete in football, basketball and track. Upon graduation, Steve received a football scholarship to Clemson University. From the first time Steve met Frank Howard, the Clemson University athletic director and head football coach, he knew he was destined to be a Clemson Tiger. To this day Steve and his teammates have an unbreakable bond. Steve has both undergraduate and graduate degrees in agronomy and turfgrass management from Clemson.
Steve’s career lead him down two paths. He was a golf course superintendent at three established courses: in Lumberton, North Carolina; Forest Lake Club in Columbia, South Carolina, and Monroe Golf and Country Club. He was also a construction/golf course superintendent at three courses: DeBordieu Colony in Georgetown, South Carolina; Tidewater in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and the Georgia Club in Oconee County.
He was a very active member of the Carolinas Golf Course Superintendents Association, serving both as president and on the board of directors. On behalf of the association he worked on numerous endeavors throughout his career. For his contributions in October 2019, the association honored Steve recognizing him as a Lifetime Member.
Due to the circumstances, there will be a private family service. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution to Union Chapel Methodist Church, or First Presbyterian Church of Monroe.
Contributions to Union Chapel United Methodist Church may be mailed to Union Chapel UMC, Treasurer, at P.O. Box 622, Monroe, GA 30655, or visit https://www.unionchapelmonroe.com/online-giving.html.
Contributions to the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe may be mailed to 500 Breedlove Drive, Monroe, GA 30655.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented