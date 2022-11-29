Verdella (Della) Ester Juday Robinson, 85, of Good Hope, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022.
She was born in Indiana on March 28, 1937 to the late Everett Juday and the late Ethel Miller Juday.
Surviving are daughters, Michelle (James Rabiola) Shenefield, Cynthia (Oliver Bettis) Shenefield, Diane (Mark Bradford) Pannell-Bradford; son, Douglas (Chris) Shenefield; sisters, Veda Pruitt, Violet Wuthrich, Velma Harden, and Velva Jean Williams; brother, Leon Juday; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Etterlee officiating.
Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Walton Tribune | November 30, 2022
