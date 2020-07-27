Diane Panter, 70, of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Funeral services will begin at noon Tuesday, July 28, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Jerry Meredith will officiate.
Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta.
Diane was a member of Loganville First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her brother, Rick B. Morris Jr. of Loganville; nephew and wife, Richard and Andrea Allen of McDonough; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Cruz, Axel and Sophia.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544.
