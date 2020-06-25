Donnie Sue Malcom Smith, 66, of Monroe, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
She was born in Walton County on Sept. 22, 1953, to Sara Stark Malcom and Larry Smith Malcom. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, the late Brenda Malcom Parham; and nephew, the late Larry Gene Parham.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Richard Plunkett of Social Circle; brother-in-law, Jimmy Parham; nieces, Tammy Parham Turpin and Angie Parham Hill; nephew, Mike Parham; several great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
A graveside service will be Thursday, June 25, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Don Malcom officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
