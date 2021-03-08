Marjorie Ellen Pike Ellison, 83, went to the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021, peacefully at home.
Marge is survived by her devoted husband, Bobby who was from Montezuma, Georgia. They met in Atlanta and married on Nov. 2, 1956. She was a devoted mother to three children and beloved “Mimi” to six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She leaves her daughter, Deborah (daughter Christy and husband Brook Rolka); her son, Steven and his wife Christie (daughter Abbey and husband Andre Fields with children Ellison and Margaret Ann, son Bobby and wife Ellen with children Lucy and Conrad, and son Parker); and her son ,David and his wife, Patty (daughter Mandy and husband Jon Willis with child Clara, and son Mike and wife Ann).
Marge was born on July 8, 1937, in Oglethorpe, Georgia. Marge graduated from Oglethorpe High School in 1955, attended Georgia Baptist Nursing School and graduated from Northern Virginia Nursing School, becoming a registered nurse. She was a nurse for 40 years ending that career at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia. She touched and had an impact on so many lives during her life. She was a role model to her caregivers during the last 31⁄2 years always encouraging them to better themselves and pursue nursing. She loved searching for antiques on all of her trips to estates sales and yard sales.
Marge was the second of nine children born to Homer and Beulah Pike. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Fred, Tom, John, Homer, and Frank; and by her sister Louise Fike.
She is survived by her sister Frances Hardin, and sister Edna (and husband Wallace Britt).
Marge was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Baylor College of Medicine directed to The Elsea Lab for MAND Research. A celebration of her extraordinary life will be held in the future.
Commented