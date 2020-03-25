Ernest William “Scott” Moss, 46, of Madison, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was born in Athens on March 22, 1973, to Julie Whitehead Sigman and Ernest Moss. He is preceded in death by his father and sister, the late Rachel Barber.
Surviving are his partner, John Godwin of Madison; daughters, Skylar Moss of Monroe and Tymber Moss of Statham; son, Nicholas Moss of Colbert; mother, Julie “Doot” Sigman of Monroe; sister, Amy Moss of Colbert; brothers, Mike Barber and Mark Barber of Watkinsville; and two grandchildren, Waylen and Addyson Evans.
A graveside service began at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
