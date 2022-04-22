Betty Brown Shepherd, 91, of Social Circle, Georgia passed away on April 15, 2022.
Miss Shepherd was born on March 6, 1931 to the late Mae Bryant Brown and the late Newt Brown. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Shepherd.
Surviving members of the family are daughters, Carole Malcom and Joanne Queen; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Social Circle City Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.
