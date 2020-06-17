Regina “Gina” Cain Carlyle, 62, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She was born on June 5, 1958, to Howell Cain and Gladys Valeria Matthews Cain, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her husband, Keith Carlyle; sons, Brandon Keith Carlyle and William Joseph Carlyle; sister, Roxanne Dilbeck; brothers, Melvin Cain, Wayne Cain and Gary Cain; grandchildren, Savannah Carlyle, Chase Bentley and Noah Carlyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Annie Mary Baptist Church cemetery in Monroe with the Rev. Buster Brown officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
