Mark Edward Shannon, 33, of Eatonton, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Born in Saint Mary’s, Georgia, on Oct. 1, 1987, he was the son of Mark Howard Shannon, Jr. and Cynthia Clark Shannon. He graduated from Troup County High School and attended technical school.
On Dec. 13, 2017, he married the former Kathleen Dumas. They made their home in Social Circle and had recently moved to Eatonton. Mark was a certified plumber and electrician. Since he was young, he had helped his father part-time in his contracting business and six months ago had started working for him full time at One Source Southeast Inc.
Mark enjoyed being with friends, talking and making them laugh. He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on cars and loved to build. During his spare time, he stayed busy with his friends and spending time with his family. He attended Celebration Baptist Church in Greensboro, where he gave his life to Christ.
In addition to his wife, Kathleen Shannon, and his parents, Howard and Cynthia Shannon of Eatonton, he is survived by two daughters, Ansley Rose Shannon and Madaline Brooke Shannon; two sisters, Lauren Shannon Eidson (Levi) and Brooke Shannon Morris (Kenneth); paternal grandmother, Charlotte Shannon; maternal grandmother, Jessie Clark, nieces and nephews, Kaija, Gracie, Bristol, Wyatt, Gunner, Kenslea, Kasen, and Kohen; sisters-in-law, Sarrah Dumas and Melissa Dumas; mother-in-law, Stacy Siko; aunts and uncles, Patrick Miller, Sharron Shannon (Doug Adcock) Debbie Warren (Ron), Michelle Crawley (Chris); cousins, Josh Warren (Ashley) Jordan Warren, Jacob Warren, Callie Accock and Caroline Crawley; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Mark Shannon Sr.; maternal grandfather, Grady Clark; niece Karlee; and father-in-law, Stephen Dumas.
A funeral service began at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Celebration Baptist Church, 2470 Lick Skillet Road, Greensboro, GA 30642 with the Rev. Kenny Marr and the Rev. Billy Waters officiating.
The family received friends noon until time for the service at the church. Serving as pallbearers were Howard Shannon, Levi Eidson, Kenneth Morris, Chris Crawley, Jamie Stewart, Allan Braik, Kyle Smallwood and Jon Herrington.
Burial followed at 3:00 p.m. in the Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, Covington, GA 30014. The family requests that any memorials in memory of Mark be made to Pinnacle Bank, PO Box 555, Social Circle, GA 30025 for his children, Ansley and Madaline Shannon.
McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, 706-453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online register.
