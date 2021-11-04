Claire Malcom Read, 93, of Social Circle, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
She was born in Social Circle on Nov. 16, 1927, to Maggie Perry Malcom and Lester Aldine Malcom. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Adair Read Sr.; and her twin sister, Joanne Malcom Castleberry.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki Read-Bailey and Phil Bailey of Covington; son, Eugene Read Jr. of Greensboro; grandchildren, Matthew Reed and Daisy Chen of Redwood City, California, Andrew Reed of Macon, and Susanna and Austin Hewatt of Athens; great-grandchildren, Addy Hewatt, Rhett Hewatt,
and Alayna Clark; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Mrs. Read was a longstanding member of the First Baptist Church in Social Circle and proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an outstanding pianist and enjoyed playing Baptist hymns for friends and family.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Meadows Funeral Home. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m., and the funeral service began at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Hardy and the Rev. Kale Rush officiating.
Burial followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.
