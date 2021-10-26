Bennie Leonard Denton, 94, of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at First Baptist Church of Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Bennie served his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Merchant Marines. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Bennie was a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe where he served as a deacon and was known as the “Candy Man” because he always had Life Savers candy in his pocket.
He played Santa for over 17 years, mainly at the Blue Willow Inn in Social Circle, but also at churches, schools, libraries and personal homes. Bennie volunteered for the American Red Cross for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by a son, Lloyd Wayne Denton; and parents, Lester and Mildred Grace (Oehlert) Denton.
Surviving are his loving wife of 75 years, Billie Jean Smith Denton; son, Keith Denton of Hudson, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Janet Denton of Suwanee; sister, Kay Lay of Parker, Colorado; grandchildren, Serena Rumfelt, Benjamin Denton, and several others; and numerous family members and friends.
The family will not be accepting flowers. They have requested instead that donations be made in Bennie’s memory to F.I.S.H., P.O. Box 1838, Monroe, GA 30655.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594.
