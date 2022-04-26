Luther "Luke" O'Dell Robertson, 76 years of age, of Monroe passed away on April 17, 2022. Mr. Robertson was born on December 13, 1945 to the late Willie Mae Kitchens Robertson and the late O’Dell Robertson.
Surviving members of the family are, wife, Irene Stapp Robertson; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Kevin Blackwell; son and daughter-in-law, Lincoln and Tammy Robertson; step-son and step daughter-in-law, Shane and Cory Coleman; grandchildren, Shantel and Todd Schexnayder, Austin Robertson, Amber and Kyle Boone, Elizabeth Coleman, Eliot Coleman; great grandchildren, Brylee Schexnayder, Tinsley Robertson, and Hudson Boone; special niece and nephew, Matt and Katie Delecki.A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Durden officiating. Interment will follow to Eastview Cemetery in Monroe, GA. Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
