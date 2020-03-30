Joyce Moon Shumate, 81, passed into glory on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Joyce was born in Monroe on Dec. 9, 1938, to her father, Daniel Raymond Moon, and her mother, Marian Odum Moon.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Lewis Shumate; her adult but adoring children, Yvette Shumate Adams, 59 (Reid), and Sonya Cook, 58 (Danny); her dear sister and brother, Brenda Studdard (Jerry), and Glenn Moon; and she will be joining her brother, Ricky Moon in heaven; her four treasured grandchildren, Daniel Cook, 36 (Meredith), Chase Adams, 36 (Jackie), Lauren Kirk, 33 (Adam), and Whitney Todd, 32 (JD); 10 great-grandchildren from the ages of 4 months to 11 years old; as well as precious nieces, nephews and cousins that are far too many to count.
Joyce grew up in Campton, Georgia. She was the tailor for the biggest of giants including wrestlers Andre the Giant, the Undertaker and Dusty Rhodes (her favorite customer). They may have been big but Joyce’s personality could make all of them butter in her hand.
Joyce and Charles met on a blind date. Her love for her husband was filled with patience and adoration. She was the thread that held our family tapestry together, and her implementation of family tradition will continue to keep the tapestry strong.
Founded and planted firmly in the faith, she would memorize and speak Scripture over many, always reminding people of God’s goodness and great purpose for His glory in all situations. Her most echoed words aside from Scripture were “Remember who you are and Whose you are.” Each conversation ended with those words, especially to her grandchildren. She was a woman of great character, of authenticity and consistency.
Magic surrounded her as she would make the fanciest of rings with lightning bugs in the hot summer nights, and hummingbirds and butterflies would flutter around her peaceful gardens that she tended with delicate care. Her home and back porch were always full and welcome to visitors, especially on holidays. She instilled our greatest family tradition at the Fourth of July where friends and family gathered annually at the lake for a giant potluck celebration.
Joyce was the ultimate hostess and giver. She will be missed with great sorrow but she will live on through the generations of our family.
Meadows Funeral Home of Monroe is in charge of the arrangements.
