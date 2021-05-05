Lt. Robert Fernandez Jr., 33, of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Bobby Smith will officiate.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville.
Robert was a lieutenant with the Gwinnett County Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Fernandez; children, Kyleigh Fernandez, Gabriel Fernandez, Caleb Fernandez and Sebastian Fernandez; mother, Tama Doss of Loganville; brother, Joshua Doss of Lawrenceville; sisters, Ashley Doss of Loganville and Christina Brannon of Savannah; paternal grandmother, Winnell Doss of Loganville; maternal grandmother, Carolyn McBride of Tampa, Florida; father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Ann Forrester of Loganville; and several other loving family members.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
