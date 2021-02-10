Joseph Martin Johnson, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Joseph was born in Atlanta on July 18, 1933, to parents Thomas Earl Johnson Sr. and Clara Elizabeth Murphy Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bonnie V. Johnson; his two daughters, Sherry J. McCulley and Kay J. Smith; son-in-law, Gary C. Smith; grandson A.J. Smith; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, a brother a and grandson, Kevin C. McCulley.
Joe met his sweetheart, Bonnie, while serving in the Air Force. After his discharge, his occupation was a lithographer in the printing business. He was self-taught in all types of handyman skills and even took on construction projects as a second source of income. After his retirement from the printing business, he and wife Bonnie were co-directors of Shepherd’s Staff Ministries in Loganville. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, playing golf, and traveling. He loved children. He loved to laugh.
In 1958, Joe and Bonnie became charter members of an Advent Christian Church that began in their living room and is known today as Hope Community Fellowship. Joe loved the Lord Jesus Christ. His greatest desire was for all people — especially friends and family — to come to know the Lord as their Savior.
The family plans to have a memorial service in the months to come at Hope Community Fellowship. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Joseph, the family has three suggestions that were near and dear to his heart: Hope Community Fellowship, 4037 Bailey Circle, Loganville, GA 30052; Shepherd’s Staff Ministries, 2240 Commerce Drive, Loganville, GA 30052; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wages & Sons Funeral Home of Lawrenceville is in charge of the arrangements.
