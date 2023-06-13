Leila Stephens Folds, 85, of Social Circle passed away on June 10, 2023.
She was born on April 20, 1938, to the late Dessie Parr Stephens and the late Roy Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Clyde Leo Folds, daughter, the late Connie Folds Busbee and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa & Chuck Dyer and Pam & Don Garrett; sisters: Inez Self, Ruby Lee Stewart, and Jane Laseter; brother: Jimmy Stephens; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Ed Hampton presiding. Interment followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | June 14, 2023
