Robert Allen Higginbotham Jr., 72, of Statham, died Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was born in Monroe to Robert A. Higginbotham Sr. and Mary Nell Higginbotham, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by the love of his life of 37 years, Lisa B. Higginbotham; his two daughters, three sons, daughters-in-law and significant others: Angie Durham (Bobby Daws), Stacy Higginbotham, Ty Higginbotham (Ashley Higginbotham), Lance Higginbotham (Rebecca Higginbotham) and Blake Higginbotham; his 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his two brothers and sister-in-law, Gary Higginbotham and Mike Higginbotham (Wendy Higginbotham); and his brother-in-law and wife, Phil Bailey (Cindy Bailey).
Allen will be missed by those whose lives he touched, but we are comforted in knowing we will see him again in heaven.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allen’s name to the American Lung Association or to the University of Georgia Athletic Association (due to his love of UGA football).
