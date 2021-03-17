Joyce Tucker Cox, 86, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Joyce was born on Dec. 9, 1934, in Cocoa Beach, Florida, to Frank Tucker and Mildred Curtis Tucker. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jerry Wright.
Surviving members of Mrs. Cox’s family are her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Scott Garner; grandchildren, Hannah Garner, Will Garner and Janis Kinsey; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kayla, and Nevaeh.
While born in Florida and never losing her love for the beach, Mrs. Cox lived in South Carolina, Kentucky and various cities in Georgia before settling for the last 19 years in Walton County, where her daughter and her family reside. She was employed as a bookkeeper for many years at companies such as Lucas & Associates and Maier and Berkele Jewelers, both headquartered in Atlanta at the time.
She loved her friends made throughout her life and spoke of them often. She had a fondness for traveling, and collecting jewelry, fine glassware and artwork. However, her sweet tooth was her biggest pleasure later in life, often requesting consistent delivery of peppermints, cookies and pina coladas to her at Park Place Nursing and Rehab, where she resided until her death.
The family will accept visitors from noon until 3 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe. A private family service will be Thursday. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented