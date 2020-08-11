Mrs. Mary “Jean” Roberts Gaskins, 89, of Thomaston, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home at 614 Peachtree Drive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Gaskins were Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Trinity Baptist Church of Thomaston. The Rev. Bob Wilson and the Rev. Bill Barber officiated. Burial followed in South View Cemetery.

Mrs. Gaskins was born in Good Hope on Jan. 17, 1931, to William Peyton Roberts and Erma Ester Knight Roberts. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Donald Gaskins; one sister, Louise R. Thompson; and four brothers, J.W. Roberts, John L. Roberts, Thomas Roberts and Charles D. Roberts.

She was a graduate of Monroe High School. Following graduation, she went on to attend secretarial school in Atlanta.

Mrs. Gaskins and her husband were charter members of Trinity Baptist Church of Thomaston, where she served as the chairperson of the Compassion Committee and on the Flower and Beautification Committee. She was a member of the Spade and Trowel Garden Club, where she served as president from 1969-1971. Mrs. Gaskins also served on the Hospital Auxiliary Board as a Pink Lady. In addition, she served on the Thomaston-Upson Arbor Board. Mrs. Gaskins worked as a bookkeeper at Paulk’s Pharmacy of Thomaston where she and her husband, Don, owned and operated the business together for over 30 years.

Mrs. Gaskins is survived by two sons, Ken (Melody) Gaskins and Mark (Martha) Gaskins, both of Thomaston. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Maggie Gaskins of Covington, Lauren (Jonathan) Hall of Thomaston, Matthew Gaskins (Mary Ashby Ward, of Atlanta and Katelyn Gaskins (Logan Kent) of Pensacola, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church of Thomaston, 410 S. Church Street, Thomaston, GA 30286, or to the First Baptist Church TV Ministry, 208 S. Church St., Thomaston, GA 30286.

Fletcher-Day Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.