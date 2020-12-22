Pamela Linn Strain of Social Circle passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
She was born in Indianapolis on April 14, 1946, to Rex and Marguerite Linn and grew up in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Pam was a proud member of and frequently volunteered at Social Circle United Methodist Church. The family at SCUMC became her family. She also loved her Sunday dinners, spending time with family and grandchildren. She spent many days at ball fields watching her granddaughter play ball and became a Granny to many girls there. Traveling to visit with her son Jeff was a favorite of hers. She was able to visit many great states and tourist locations with him and create wonderful memories. To the ones who didn't her know her as Granny, she was known as Aunt Pammy. To know her was to love her.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Greg Strain. She is survived by her sister, Rita Kuetemeyer of Grayslake, Illinois; sister-in-law, Starr Linn of Crawfordsville; daughter and son-in-law Angie Casey and Toby Casey of Social Circle; son and daughter-in-law Jeff Strain and Patricia Fabunan of Newtown, Connecticut; and grandchildren Alexis Atkinson, Colby Atkinson, Ashton Casey, Shelbie Casey, Haley McKibbon and Taz Casey. She is also survived and loved by several nephews and nieces.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
