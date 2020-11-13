Dorothy Elizabeth Keener, age 90, of Social Circle, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
She was born in Rabun County on July 20, 1930, to Ethel Miller Owens and the late Luther Owens. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late George Keener; and a son and daughter-in-law, the late Bruce and Vickie Keener.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Mayor David and Penny Keener of Social Circle; daughter and son-in-law, Jerri and Tom Williams of Temple, Georgia; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Clinton and Connie Owens of Junction City, Kentucky, and Cleveland and Brenda Owens of Clayton, Georgia.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Rusty Wolfrey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
