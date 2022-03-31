Hunter Lamar Harrison, 18, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 9, 2004.
He is survived by his mother and father, Tina Yancey Harrison and Stewart Harrison of Monroe; sister, Cheyanne Harrison of Monroe; and brother, Michael Harrison of Monroe.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe with the Rev. Tim Burt and the Rev. Steve Vancey officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Westlawn Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
