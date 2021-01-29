Robert Marion Hawk Jr., 68, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
He was born in Walton County on Feb. 21, 1952, to Mary Lou Turnbull Hawk and Robert Marion Hawk Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, the late Lance Hawk; and his sister, the late Scarlett Hawk.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hawk; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Lesley Hawk of Statham; daughter, Rebecca Hawk of Monroe; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Donna Hawk of Monroe; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Roy Jarriel of Portal; grandchildren, Riley Hawk and Landon Hawk; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at 1025 Church with the Rev. Tommy Fountain officiating.
Burial will follow at the Harmony Baptist Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Campton Masonic Lodge 566, 1025 Church and Harmony Baptist Church.
Contributions may be mailed to:
- Campton Masonic Lodge 566 in care of Richard Towler, 1570 Mount Paran Church Road, Monroe, GA 30655-7220;
- 1025 Church, P.O. Box 641, Monroe, GA 30655-0641; or
- Harmony Baptist Church, 1310 Harmony Church Road NE, Monroe, GA 30655.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented