William Clayton Sims, 84, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
He was born in Commerce, Georgia, on Feb. 23, 1936, to Ina Booth Sims and Lammie Sims. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, the late Bernice Hampton Sims.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Gina Sims and Keith and Molly Sims; sister, Sara Anne Waller; and grandchildren, Tyler Sims, Emma Grace Sims, Will Sims and Zane Sims.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented