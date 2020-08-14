Gary Simonton, 72, of Covington, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
A memorial service began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Simonton; parents, C.W. and Bulah Simonton; and brother, Donald Simonton.
He is survived by his son, Scot Simonton of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Sonya and James Beason of Loganville; son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Carmen Simonton of Oxford; grandchildren, Hayley, Callie, Aaidyn and Kinsley Beason; sister, Vickie Peacock of Oxford; and brother, Mickey Simonton of Shady Dale.
