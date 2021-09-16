Carolyn Acuff, 90, of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Corinth Christian Church with Minister Don Hardison officiating.
Burial will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. before the service at the church.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Acuff, and a son, Keith Acuff.
She is survived by her children, Jerone and Margaret (Cissy) Acuff of Ellenwood, and Perry and Lisa Acuff of Loganville; daughter-in-law, Katrina Acuff of Plant City, Florida; sister, Fran Lane of La Mesa, California; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Christian Church Prayer Garden, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544.
