Penny Lee (Peters) Blount of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on June 16, 2023, at the age of 55. Penny was born on Dec. 19, 1967 in Georgia to the late Barbara Hicks Tanner and the late Donald Tanner.
Surviving members of the family are, her loving wife, Julie Blount; daughter Barbie Chandler (Justin Gansel); son Donald Chandler (Kelly); sister, Chris Davis (Roger); grandchildren, Annabelle, Logan, Jakob, Bradley, Canton; her best four-legged friend, Toffee.
A funeral service was held on Sunday, July 2, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Peck officiating. Interment followed at Carter Cemetery in Loganville.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | July 5, 2023
Commented