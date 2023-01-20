The family would like to announce the peaceful passing of Tammie June Henderson of Walton County, on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, in her home at the age of 55 with her loving family by her side.
Tammie is preceded in death by her mother, Wanda June Means of St Joseph, Missouri; brother, Edward Robert Henderson; and maternal grandparents, Tracy and Shirley Means.
She is survived by her four children including son, Joey Taylor, daughter, Jessica Taylor Sparks, daughter, Rebecca Carter and son, JJ Taylor of Walton County; father, Olin Conn of Winder; uncle Bobby Conn of Loganville; sister, Tracie McArthur of St. Joseph, Missouri and brother, Johnny Conn of Lula. She had eight grandchildren she loved deeply and a beloved cousin, Tammy Sue Letterell.
Cremation service was provided by Meadows Funeral Home.
The Walton Tribune | January 21-22, 2023
