Mrs. Rosemary Crow Hunter, 84, of Lilburn, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was born Aug. 28, 1935, at Grady Hospital in Atlanta to Mary Patrick Crow and Tinnie Walden Crow.
Rosemary is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Billy Winston Hunter. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Priscilla Crow Goodwin (Lewis Roland) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Judith Crow Wells (Joe Racy) of Lincolnton.
Rosemary attended Monroe High School and was a charter member of the renowned Monroe Girls Drum and Bugle Corps, in which she marched a bass drum. She lived all her adult life in the Atlanta area and specifically in Lilburn since 1964. Rosemary earned an Associate Degree in accounting from Southern Business University in Atlanta. She had been employed 11 years at Georgia Motor Trucking Association as bookkeeper, insurance administrator and associate editor of TRUX Magazine when she met and married Billy Hunter. From that day, Rosemary was a devoted wife and mother (four), grandmother (seven), great-grandmother (three), an avid gardener, voracious reader, an excellent cook, and homemaker.
Her greatest joy in life was her family. Rosemary was happily involved in her children’s school and outside activities serving as room mother, active in the PTA, LSAC, team mother in athletics and several years as a Cub Scout den mother. She cheered loudly at little league football, baseball, softball and soccer games, dance and piano recitals, followed by more cheering at Parkview High School football games, wrestling matches, and finally Georgia Tech football games. Over the years, Rosemary and her husband, Billy, had been members of a square-dancing club and bowling teams, and she also bowled in ladies’ leagues.
The family has vacationed every year at the same motel, in North Myrtle Beach, since 1970. Later, when her children were grown, Rosemary became passionately involved in genealogy service organizations which fit right in with her love of family and her roots. She truly enjoyed and was so proud to be a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for 34 years, serving on numerous committees in the National Society, Georgia State Society and chapter levels. Her many leadership positions included chapter regent, state treasurer, state librarian, Georgia first vice regent, Georgia state regent, vice president general and national chairman of Constitution Week. Rosemary was a member of the Atlanta Chapter, previous member of the John Clarke Chapter and associate member of the Philadelphia Winn Chapter, the Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapte, and the John Edwards Chapter in Mexico. She really enjoyed her work and friends in NSDAR and very much looked forward to annually attending Continental Congress in Washington, D.C., held at the DAR Constitution Hall.
Rosemary held memberships in many other organizations: First Families of Georgia, National Society of Magna Charta Dames, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Colonists, National Society Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century, Plantagenet Society, Colonial Order of the Crown, Americans of Royals Descent, The Order of Washington and The Society of Descendants of the Knights of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
Rosemary Crow Hunter is also survived by her four children: Glynn Jackson (Karen) of Dallas, Georgia, Kahler Laurie Hunter of Lilburn, Patrick Winston Hunter (Ann) of Ringgold and Marshall William Hunter (Vickie) of Atlanta; grandchildren: James Kenzal Hunter (Nicole) of Dallas, Matthew Crow Hunter (Kathryn) of Watkinsville, Mary Malcom Hunter Smith (Michael) of Lexington, Kentucky, Laney Mae Hunter Jones (Micah) of Athens and Patrick Winston Hunter Jr., Olivia Rose Hunter and Marshall William Hunter Jr., all of Atlanta; and great-grandchildren: James Kenzal Hunter Jr., Logan Crow Hunter and Wyatt Thomas Hunter, and a fourth on the way.
Other survivors include her nieces and nephews, nine first cousins, numerous other cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and lastly, her beloved dog, Buzz II.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosemary Crow Hunter may be made to DAR Constitution Hall: The Next Act (President General’s Project) online at www.dar.org/giving/ways-give/donate-online or NSDAR, Office of Development, 1776 D St. NW, Washington, DC 20006. Telephone 800-449-1776.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel.
The funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will be held the same day at 12:15 at the funeral home. Rosemary Crow Hunter will be laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. at the Center Hill Baptist Church cemetery in Gratis. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
