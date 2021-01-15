Betty Ann Pitts, 92, of Loganville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
A graveside service began at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Tignall Baptist Cemetery in Tignall, Georgia.
Betty was born on May 28, 1928, in Washington, Georgia, to George Arnold Ware and Flossie David Ware. She was a longtime resident of Stone Mountain and a member of Avondale Estates Baptist Church. Betty was a homemaker and a volunteer with the Red Cross.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Marvin Pitts, as well as several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Cindy and Doug Carter of Covington; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Sandy Pitts of Covington, David Pitts of Atlanta, and Jeff and Faye Pitts of Monroe; grandchildren, Shanna Irving of Marietta, and Megan Carter of Clearwater, Florida; great-grandchildren, Carter and Sienna Irving; brother and sister-in-law, Gwinn and Cliffy Ware of Evans; as well as several stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606-3174.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Commented