Michelle Lea Powell, 52, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
She was a member of 12Stone Church. Michelle loved the Lord and served him through mission trips and sharing his love to children through FISH for Kids (Faith in Serving Humanity). She was a graduate of South Gwinnett High School. She earned her master’s degree in education from the University of North Georgia and a specialist degree from Brenau University. Michelle spent her career as a special education teacher and a volunteer with Special Olympics. She loved to travel and serve her community with Habitat for Humanity.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Edward Powell. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Lowery Powell of Bethlehem; her aunts, Linda Powell Allen of Delaware, Ohio, Lucy Lowery Ferguson of Decatur, Alabama, and Helen Lowery of Madison, Alabama; an uncle, Bill Lowery of Decatur; several cousins and her lifelong friends, Marie Bradberry, Debbie Lovelady, Robin McGinnis and Kim Wages.
A homegoing celebration of Michelle’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1025 Church, 1025 E. Spring St, Monroe, with Pastors Tommy Fountain Sr., Todd Nicholson and special friend Jerry Chambers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to FISH for Kids, 424 E. Spring St., Monroe, GA 30655; Seeds of Hope at seedsofhope.org; or Global Partners at Wesleyan.org.
